Aptiv PLC (APTV) EPS is poised to hit 0.96 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

By Zach King
Top Picks

Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) started the day on November 25, 2020, with a price decrease of -2.62% at $118.47. During the day, the stock rose to $120.01 and sunk to $117.31 before settling in for the price of $121.66 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, APTV posted a 52-week range of $29.22-$122.07.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s annual sales growth was -1.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -2.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -7.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $270.03 million, simultaneously with a float of $268.66 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $32.28 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $99.92, while the 200-day Moving Average is $80.40.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 141000 employees. It has generated 101,823 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 7,021. The stock had 4.97 Receivables turnover and 1.11 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +25.65, operating margin was +9.85 and Pretax Margin of +7.84.

Aptiv PLC (APTV) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Auto Parts Industry. Aptiv PLC’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 99.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 02, this organization’s CFO and SVP, Business Ops sold 4,317 shares at the rate of 96.91, making the entire transaction reach 418,363 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 150,736. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 28, Company’s SVP, GC & Secretary sold 11,000 for 90.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 990,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 87,920 in total.

Aptiv PLC (APTV) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2020, the organization reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.76) by $0.37. This company achieved a net margin of +6.90 while generating a return on equity of 27.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.86 per share during the current fiscal year.

Aptiv PLC’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -7.00% and is forecasted to reach 3.96 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -0.14% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -2.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Aptiv PLC (APTV). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.74. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $17.80, and its Beta score is 2.24. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.59. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 58.27.

In the same vein, APTV’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 6.65, a figure that is expected to reach 0.96 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.96 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Aptiv PLC (APTV)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.49 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 2.07 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 88.19% While, its Average True Range was 3.79.

Raw Stochastic average of Aptiv PLC (APTV) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 92.51%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 80.54% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 30.50% that was lower than 35.38% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

