dMY Technology Group Inc. (DMYT) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $673.66K

By Zach King
Top Picks

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on November 25, 2020, dMY Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: DMYT) set off with pace as it heaved 3.71% to $16.23. During the day, the stock rose to $16.55 and sunk to $14.90 before settling in for the price of $15.65 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DMYT posted a 52-week range of $9.51-$15.72.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $28.75 million, simultaneously with a float of $17.25 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $445.84 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $12.34.

dMY Technology Group Inc. (DMYT) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

dMY Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: DMYT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for dMY Technology Group Inc. (DMYT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.77.

Technical Analysis of dMY Technology Group Inc. (DMYT)

Going through the that latest performance of [dMY Technology Group Inc., DMYT]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.33 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.47 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 90.60% While, its Average True Range was 0.90.

Raw Stochastic average of dMY Technology Group Inc. (DMYT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 95.11%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 94.33% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 68.65% that was higher than 51.64% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

