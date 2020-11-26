Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) last month volatility was 3.20%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on November 25, 2020, Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) set off with pace as it heaved 1.05% to $121.51. During the day, the stock rose to $123.56 and sunk to $120.60 before settling in for the price of $120.25 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EA posted a 52-week range of $85.69-$147.36.

The company of the Communication Services sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 4.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 30.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 209.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $289.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $288.95 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $34.75 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $125.56, while the 200-day Moving Average is $122.46.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 9800 employees. It has generated 557,755 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 310,102. The stock had 10.08 Receivables turnover and 0.54 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +74.55, operating margin was +25.39 and Pretax Margin of +27.59.

Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Electronic Gaming & Multimedia industry. Electronic Arts Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 94.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 18, this organization’s EVP of Strategic Growth sold 330 shares at the rate of 118.29, making the entire transaction reach 39,036 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 7,743. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 17, Company’s General Counsel & Corp Sect’y sold 1,000 for 119.32, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 119,320. This particular insider is now the holder of 16,503 in total.

Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.02) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +55.60 while generating a return on equity of 47.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1 per share during the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 209.40% and is forecasted to reach 5.95 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 13.79% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 30.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Electronic Arts Inc. (EA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.75. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $27.06, and its Beta score is 0.86. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.22. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 18.19.

In the same vein, EA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.49, a figure that is expected to reach 2.94 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.95 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Electronic Arts Inc. (EA)

Going through the that latest performance of [Electronic Arts Inc., EA]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.89 million was inferior to the volume of 2.95 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 68.14% While, its Average True Range was 3.71.

Raw Stochastic average of Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 30.53%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 84.71% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 37.63% that was higher than 30.20% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.