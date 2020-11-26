Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.46

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE: EXK) started the day on November 25, 2020, with a price increase of 2.45% at $3.34. During the day, the stock rose to $3.40 and sunk to $3.28 before settling in for the price of $3.26 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EXK posted a 52-week range of $0.99-$4.79.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Basic Materials sector firm’s annual sales growth was -9.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 13.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -267.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $156.27 million, simultaneously with a float of $156.26 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $503.20 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.52, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.69.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 1600 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -25.38, operating margin was -33.50 and Pretax Margin of -36.39.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Silver Industry. Endeavour Silver Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.40%, in contrast to 26.40% institutional ownership.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2017, the organization reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.02) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -39.75 while generating a return on equity of -35.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

Endeavour Silver Corp.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -267.10% and is forecasted to reach 0.26 in the upcoming year.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE: EXK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.20. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.48.

In the same vein, EXK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.26, a figure that is expected to reach 0.05 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.26 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE: EXK), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.57 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 3.64 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 20.58% While, its Average True Range was 0.20.

Raw Stochastic average of Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 39.83%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 21.43% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 61.72% that was lower than 76.92% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.