FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) EPS is poised to hit 0.58 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE: FSK) started the day on November 25, 2020, with a price increase of 4.39% at $18.32. During the day, the stock rose to $18.44 and sunk to $17.59 before settling in for the price of $17.55 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FSK posted a 52-week range of $7.60-$25.52.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -12.56%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -18.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $123.76 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.27 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $15.94, while the 200-day Moving Average is $15.64.

For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +73.82, operating margin was +37.34 and Pretax Margin of +35.19.

FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Asset Management Industry. FS KKR Capital Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.35%, in contrast to 30.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 02, this organization’s Co-President sold 50,000 shares at the rate of 3.73, making the entire transaction reach 186,620 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 01, Company’s Co-President sold 50,000 for 3.75, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 187,690. This particular insider is now the holder of 50,000 in total.

FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2020, the organization reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.61) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +35.19 while generating a return on equity of 6.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.63 per share during the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Corp.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -18.10% and is forecasted to reach 2.51 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -0.90% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -12.56% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE: FSK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.56. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.42.

In the same vein, FSK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -4.60, a figure that is expected to reach 0.58 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.51 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE: FSK), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.69 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.8 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 88.61% While, its Average True Range was 0.60.

Raw Stochastic average of FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 97.71%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 96.37% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 39.28% that was higher than 28.57% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.