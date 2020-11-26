Great Panther Mining Limited (GPL) Moves 3.68% Higher: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

As on November 25, 2020, Great Panther Mining Limited (AMEX: GPL) got off with the flyer as it spiked 3.68% to $0.80. During the day, the stock rose to $0.81 and sunk to $0.78 before settling in for the price of $0.77 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GPL posted a 52-week range of $0.23-$1.07.

The Basic Materials sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 29.60% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -7.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -458.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $353.77 million, simultaneously with a float of $350.81 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $282.67 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.8566, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.6557.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 821 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 320,338 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -147,109. The stock had 11.13 Receivables turnover and 1.04 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -10.87, operating margin was -19.87 and Pretax Margin of -45.55.

Great Panther Mining Limited (GPL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining industry. Great Panther Mining Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.30%, in contrast to 15.10% institutional ownership.

Great Panther Mining Limited (GPL) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2017, the company posted -$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -45.92 while generating a return on equity of -105.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

Great Panther Mining Limited’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -458.80% and is forecasted to reach 0.24 in the upcoming year.

Great Panther Mining Limited (AMEX: GPL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Great Panther Mining Limited (GPL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.04. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.10. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 13.92.

In the same vein, GPL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.28, a figure that is expected to reach 0.05 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.24 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Great Panther Mining Limited (GPL)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Great Panther Mining Limited, GPL], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.31 million was lower the volume of 2.46 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 27.75% While, its Average True Range was 0.0369.

Raw Stochastic average of Great Panther Mining Limited (GPL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 48.16%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 29.44% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 35.26% that was lower than 65.83% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.