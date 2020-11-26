Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Safe-T Group Ltd (SFET) last week performance was 0.93%

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on November 25, 2020, Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ: SFET) set off with pace as it heaved 1.87% to $1.09. During the day, the stock rose to $1.20 and sunk to $1.04 before settling in for the price of $1.07 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SFET posted a 52-week range of $0.90-$10.72.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $18.15 million, simultaneously with a float of $13.18 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $19.79 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.0293, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.3715.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 36 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +42.81, operating margin was -254.57 and Pretax Margin of -395.10.

Safe-T Group Ltd (SFET) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry. Safe-T Group Ltd’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.13%, in contrast to 1.16% institutional ownership.

Safe-T Group Ltd (SFET) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -395.80 while generating a return on equity of -394.90.

Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ: SFET) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Safe-T Group Ltd (SFET). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.07. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.28.

In the same vein, SFET’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.12.

Technical Analysis of Safe-T Group Ltd (SFET)

Going through the that latest performance of [Safe-T Group Ltd, SFET]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.83 million was inferior to the volume of 1.25 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 70.38% While, its Average True Range was 0.0718.

Raw Stochastic average of Safe-T Group Ltd (SFET) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 17.43%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 56.93% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 29.98% that was lower than 53.60% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.