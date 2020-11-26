Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) recent quarterly performance of 7.80% is not showing the real picture

By Steve Mayer
Markets

Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC) started the day on November 25, 2020, with a price increase of 1.84% at $5.53. During the day, the stock rose to $5.54 and sunk to $5.41 before settling in for the price of $5.43 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PSEC posted a 52-week range of $3.67-$6.75.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -6.34%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -12.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $380.59 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.10 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.13, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.00.

For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +71.27, operating margin was -2.20 and Pretax Margin of -2.63.

Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Asset Management Industry. Prospect Capital Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 26.58%, in contrast to 11.07% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 28, this organization’s Director bought 2,500 shares at the rate of 5.10, making the entire transaction reach 12,750 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 46,000. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 24, Company’s CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER bought 342,112 for 4.63, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,585,147. This particular insider is now the holder of 68,862,456 in total.

Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2020, the organization reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $0.16) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -2.63 while generating a return on equity of -0.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

Prospect Capital Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -12.50% and is forecasted to reach 0.64 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 5.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -6.34% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.10. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.48.

In the same vein, PSEC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.36, a figure that is expected to reach 0.15 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.64 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.29 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 2.39 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 89.02% While, its Average True Range was 0.11.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Raw Stochastic average of Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 98.85%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 98.25% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 20.24% that was higher than 15.51% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsdaemon.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Recent Articles

Welbilt Inc. (WBT) average volume reaches $1.82M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Top Picks Zach King - 0
Welbilt Inc. (NYSE: WBT) open the trading on November 25, 2020, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -2.87% to $9.83. During the...
Read more

Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE) last week performance was 4.27%

Markets Steve Mayer - 0
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on November 25, 2020, Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE: APLE) set off with pace as it heaved...
Read more

CDK Global Inc. (CDK) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.38

Company News Shaun Noe - 0
CDK Global Inc. (NASDAQ: CDK) flaunted slowness of -2.84% at $47.27, as the Stock market unbolted on November 25, 2020. During the day, the...
Read more

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI) volume hits 2.44 million: A New Opening for Investors

Analyst Insights Sana Meer - 0
As on November 25, 2020, British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE: BTI) started slowly as it slid -0.86% to $35.80. During the day, the stock...
Read more

Douglas Emmett Inc. (DEI) volume hits 1.08 million: A New Opening for Investors

Top Picks Zach King - 0
Douglas Emmett Inc. (NYSE: DEI) started the day on November 25, 2020, with a price decrease of -2.79% at $32.37. During the day, the...
Read more

Related Stories

Markets

Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE) last week performance was 4.27%

Steve Mayer - 0
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on November 25, 2020, Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE: APLE) set off with pace as it heaved...
Read more
Markets

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 2.46 million

Steve Mayer - 0
Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE: ADM) started the day on November 25, 2020, with a price decrease of -0.12% at $50.50. During the day, the stock...
Read more
Markets

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL) 20 Days SMA touch 9.53%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

Steve Mayer - 0
Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RIGL) open the trading on November 25, 2020, with great promise as it jumped 0.34% to $2.93. During the day,...
Read more
Markets

Gogo Inc. (GOGO) recent quarterly performance of 127.77% is not showing the real picture

Steve Mayer - 0
As on November 25, 2020, Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGO) got off with the flyer as it spiked 2.35% to $10.91. During the day, the...
Read more
Markets

TAL Education Group (TAL) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 0.17

Steve Mayer - 0
TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) established initial surge of 0.07% at $73.85, as the Stock market unbolted on November 25, 2020. During the day,...
Read more
Markets

Seagate Technology plc (STX) is predicted to post EPS of 1.13 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top...

Steve Mayer - 0
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on November 25, 2020, Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ: STX) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.36%...
Read more

Leave A Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsdaemon.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

© Copyright - newsdaemon.com

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsdaemon.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.