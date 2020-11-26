Seagate Technology plc (STX) is predicted to post EPS of 1.13 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on November 25, 2020, Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ: STX) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.36% to $58.34. During the day, the stock rose to $58.51 and sunk to $57.55 before settling in for the price of $58.55 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, STX posted a 52-week range of $39.02-$64.17.

The company of the Technology sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -5.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -6.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -46.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $259.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $255.50 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $15.07 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $51.40, while the 200-day Moving Average is $49.24.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 42000 employees. It has generated 250,214 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 23,905. The stock had 9.99 Receivables turnover and 1.18 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +26.94, operating margin was +13.18 and Pretax Margin of +9.82.

Seagate Technology plc (STX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Computer Hardware industry. Seagate Technology plc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 88.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 24, this organization’s Executive Vice President sold 5,000 shares at the rate of 58.00, making the entire transaction reach 290,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 21,644. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 23, Company’s Executive Vice President sold 4,145 for 56.50, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 234,193. This particular insider is now the holder of 21,644 in total.

Seagate Technology plc (STX) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.88) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +9.55 while generating a return on equity of 50.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology plc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -46.30% and is forecasted to reach 5.31 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 4.49% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -6.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ: STX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Seagate Technology plc (STX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.39. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $14.92, and its Beta score is 1.19. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.47. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 31.87.

In the same vein, STX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.91, a figure that is expected to reach 1.13 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.31 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Seagate Technology plc (STX)

Going through the that latest performance of [Seagate Technology plc, STX]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.62 million was inferior to the volume of 3.03 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 94.70% While, its Average True Range was 1.37.

Raw Stochastic average of Seagate Technology plc (STX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 96.92%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 93.10% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 24.13% that was lower than 29.99% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.