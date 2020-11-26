United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 2.8 million

As on November 25, 2020, United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC) got off with the flyer as it spiked 1.35% to $6.77. During the day, the stock rose to $6.825 and sunk to $6.685 before settling in for the price of $6.68 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UMC posted a 52-week range of $2.10-$7.07.

The company of the Technology sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 1.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -3.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 39.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $2.44 billion, simultaneously with a float of $2.16 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $16.39 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.32, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.49.

United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2020, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.07) by -$0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

United Microelectronics Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 39.10% and is forecasted to reach 0.31 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 20.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -3.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.30. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $30.91, and its Beta score is 0.70. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.81. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 9.23.

In the same vein, UMC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.22, a figure that is expected to reach 0.07 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.31 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [United Microelectronics Corporation, UMC], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 5.06 million was better the volume of 1.81 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 83.28% While, its Average True Range was 0.31.

Raw Stochastic average of United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 93.20%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 82.95% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 87.27% that was higher than 74.81% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.