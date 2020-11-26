Unum Group (UNM) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.74

As on November 25, 2020, Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) started slowly as it slid -2.28% to $23.18. During the day, the stock rose to $23.415 and sunk to $22.8898 before settling in for the price of $23.72 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UNM posted a 52-week range of $9.58-$31.32.

The Financial sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 2.70% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 27.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 120.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $203.76 million, simultaneously with a float of $202.07 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.73 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $19.00, while the 200-day Moving Average is $17.86.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 10300 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 1,164,942 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +13.22 and Pretax Margin of +11.52.

Unum Group (UNM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Insurance – Life industry. Unum Group’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.90%, in contrast to 91.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 04, this organization’s EVP, Group Benefits sold 2,550 shares at the rate of 19.39, making the entire transaction reach 49,447 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 47,585.

Unum Group (UNM) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2020, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $1.31) by -$0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +9.17 while generating a return on equity of 11.84. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

Unum Group’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 120.40% and is forecasted to reach 5.21 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 4.21% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 27.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Unum Group (UNM). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.03. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $4.97, and its Beta score is 1.74. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.40. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 3.41.

In the same vein, UNM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.67, a figure that is expected to reach 1.23 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.21 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Unum Group (UNM)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Unum Group, UNM], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.2 million was lower the volume of 2.89 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 93.19% While, its Average True Range was 1.02.

Raw Stochastic average of Unum Group (UNM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 92.31%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 89.01% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 72.73% that was higher than 56.06% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.