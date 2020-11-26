Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) Moves -2.75% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

By Zach King
As on November 25, 2020, Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE: YUMC) started slowly as it slid -2.75% to $58.71. During the day, the stock rose to $59.98 and sunk to $58.67 before settling in for the price of $60.37 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, YUMC posted a 52-week range of $38.33-$60.97.

It was noted that the giant of the Consumer Cyclical sector posted annual sales growth of 4.80% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 153.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 9.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $419.34 million, simultaneously with a float of $417.89 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $24.68 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $54.68, while the 200-day Moving Average is $50.03.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 450000 workers. It has generated 19,502 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 1,584. The stock had 61.37 Receivables turnover and 1.52 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +15.96, operating margin was +10.41 and Pretax Margin of +10.64.

Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Restaurants industry. Yum China Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 82.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 11, this organization’s Chief People Officer sold 2,015 shares at the rate of 57.91, making the entire transaction reach 116,689 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 698. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 02, Company’s Chief Supply Chain Officer sold 5,238 for 58.30, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 305,401. This particular insider is now the holder of 26,461 in total.

Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2020, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.5) by $0.18. This company achieved a net margin of +8.12 while generating a return on equity of 23.97. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.51 per share during the current fiscal year.

Yum China Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 9.20% and is forecasted to reach 2.03 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 9.78% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 153.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE: YUMC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.39. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $32.05, and its Beta score is 0.93. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.07. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 45.70.

In the same vein, YUMC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.83, a figure that is expected to reach 0.26 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.03 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Yum China Holdings Inc., YUMC], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.98 million was lower the volume of 2.67 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 65.00% While, its Average True Range was 1.35.

Raw Stochastic average of Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 80.28%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 53.50% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 24.99% that was lower than 27.67% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

