A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI) as it 5-day change was 11.80%

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (NASDAQ: AAOI) established initial surge of 6.57% at $8.43, as the Stock market unbolted on November 25, 2020. During the day, the stock rose to $8.59 and sunk to $7.88 before settling in for the price of $7.91 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AAOI posted a 52-week range of $5.00-$17.57.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Technology sector firm’s annual sales growth was 7.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -68.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -10.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $22.74 million, simultaneously with a float of $21.76 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $190.01 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.80, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.09.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 3115 employees. It has generated 61,275 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -21,204. The stock had 5.86 Receivables turnover and 0.41 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +23.94, operating margin was -25.54 and Pretax Margin of -26.92.

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Applied Optoelectronics Inc. industry. Applied Optoelectronics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.50%, in contrast to 48.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 12, this organization’s General Counsel and Secretary sold 1,000 shares at the rate of 11.74, making the entire transaction reach 11,740 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 46,067. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 01, Company’s President and CEO sold 7,788 for 11.22, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 87,371. This particular insider is now the holder of 793,638 in total.

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at -$0.08) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -34.60 while generating a return on equity of -21.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

Applied Optoelectronics Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -10.50% and is forecasted to reach -0.51 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 13.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -68.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (NASDAQ: AAOI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.51. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.82.

In the same vein, AAOI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.91, a figure that is expected to reach -0.23 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.51 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Applied Optoelectronics Inc., AAOI]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.82 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 75.90% While, its Average True Range was 0.51.

Raw Stochastic average of Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 11.86%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 88.49% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 117.08% that was higher than 76.30% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.