A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (HOFV) as it 5-day change was 8.20%

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on November 25, 2020, Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV) had a quiet start as it plunged -3.65% to $1.32. During the day, the stock rose to $1.36 and sunk to $1.17 before settling in for the price of $1.37 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HOFV posted a 52-week range of $1.09-$12.31.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -103.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $32.74 million, simultaneously with a float of $16.10 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $40.67 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.1990, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.2015.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (HOFV) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Entertainment industry. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 62.20%, in contrast to 2.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 18, this organization’s Director bought 60,000 shares at the rate of 1.39, making the entire transaction reach 83,400 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 60,000. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 18, Company’s President, CEO bought 58,500 for 1.39, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 81,315. This particular insider is now the holder of 812,929 in total.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (HOFV) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of 0.70.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -103.70%.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (HOFV). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.40. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.78.

In the same vein, HOFV’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.61.

Technical Analysis of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (HOFV)

Going through the that latest performance of [Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, HOFV]. Its last 5-days volume of 4.52 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.26 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 12.39% While, its Average True Range was 0.3920.

Raw Stochastic average of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (HOFV) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 3.01%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 10.55% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 346.62% that was higher than 193.16% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.