Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMBO) 20 Days SMA touch 12.14%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

As on November 25, 2020, Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMEX: AMBO) got off with the flyer as it spiked 14.29% to $2.56. During the day, the stock rose to $2.80 and sunk to $2.40 before settling in for the price of $2.24 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AMBO posted a 52-week range of $1.10-$6.43.

The Consumer Defensive Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 7.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 1.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -312.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $21.79 million, simultaneously with a float of $1.42 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $59.11 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.83, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.37.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 1694 employees. It has generated 24,508 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -4,195. The stock had 14.17 Receivables turnover and 0.61 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +32.89, operating margin was -10.09 and Pretax Margin of -14.99.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMBO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Education & Training Services industry. Ambow Education Holding Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 85.00%, in contrast to 0.60% institutional ownership.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMBO) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -17.12 while generating a return on equity of -46.57. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -312.80%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 25.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 1.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMEX: AMBO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMBO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.25. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.71.

In the same vein, AMBO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.52.

Technical Analysis of Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMBO)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Ambow Education Holding Ltd., AMBO], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.61 million was better the volume of 0.34 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 53.93% While, its Average True Range was 0.26.

Raw Stochastic average of Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMBO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 19.38%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 71.08% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 97.36% that was lower than 185.76% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.