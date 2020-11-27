BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 1.47 million

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) open the trading on November 25, 2020, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -3.36% to $39.11. During the day, the stock rose to $40.27 and sunk to $39.06 before settling in for the price of $40.47 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BWA posted a 52-week range of $17.00-$45.35.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 4.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 5.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -15.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $244.52 million, simultaneously with a float of $242.75 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $9.60 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $38.30, while the 200-day Moving Average is $34.20.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 29000 employees. It has generated 350,793 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 25,724. The stock had 5.18 Receivables turnover and 1.03 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +20.69, operating margin was +12.11 and Pretax Margin of +12.43.

BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Auto Parts industry. BorgWarner Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 91.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 13, this organization’s Vice President sold 3,500 shares at the rate of 37.85, making the entire transaction reach 132,475 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 28,640. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 14, Company’s VP & Treasurer sold 4,572 for 42.65, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 195,006. This particular insider is now the holder of 10,971 in total.

BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2020 suggests? It has posted $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.77) by $0.11. This company achieved a net margin of +7.33 while generating a return on equity of 16.70. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.93 per share during the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -15.30% and is forecasted to reach 3.74 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 6.63% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 5.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for BorgWarner Inc. (BWA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.38. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $22.36, and its Beta score is 1.75. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.09. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 13.74.

In the same vein, BWA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.75, a figure that is expected to reach 0.90 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.74 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of BorgWarner Inc. (BWA)

[BorgWarner Inc., BWA] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 84.69% While, its Average True Range was 1.38.

Raw Stochastic average of BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 56.64%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 69.75% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 48.26% that was higher than 36.29% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.