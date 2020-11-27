China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $589.71K

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (NASDAQ: CJJD) established initial surge of 6.80% at $1.10, as the Stock market unbolted on November 25, 2020. During the day, the stock rose to $1.23 and sunk to $1.06 before settling in for the price of $1.03 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CJJD posted a 52-week range of $0.80-$3.46.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Healthcare sector firm’s annual sales growth was 8.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -38.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -453.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $37.96 million, simultaneously with a float of $28.51 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $42.57 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.9739, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.5085.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 1014 employees. It has generated 109,244 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -5,413. The stock had 8.32 Receivables turnover and 1.36 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +21.76, operating margin was -5.43 and Pretax Margin of -5.49.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. industry. China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 24.90%, in contrast to 18.30% institutional ownership.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -4.95 while generating a return on equity of -30.00. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -453.40%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 30.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -38.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (NASDAQ: CJJD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.08. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.34.

In the same vein, CJJD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.12.

Technical Analysis of China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc., CJJD]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 1.26 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 39.48% While, its Average True Range was 0.0801.

Raw Stochastic average of China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 42.86%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 54.39% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 76.44% that was higher than 63.22% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.