Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW) 14-day ATR is 0.05: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) started the day on November 25, 2020, with a price increase of 14.72% at $0.58. During the day, the stock rose to $0.595 and sunk to $0.52 before settling in for the price of $0.51 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CSCW posted a 52-week range of $0.31-$2.63.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 27.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 61.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $54.16 million, simultaneously with a float of $40.49 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $32.89 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.5232, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.7237.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Building Materials Industry. Color Star Technology Co. Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 23.76%, in contrast to 0.60% institutional ownership.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of -145.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 61.00%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 20.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 27.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.05.

In the same vein, CSCW’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.44.

Technical Analysis of Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW), its last 5-days Average volume was 3.45 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 2.49 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 53.15% While, its Average True Range was 0.0535.

Raw Stochastic average of Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 12.94%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 89.62% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 117.58% that was lower than 142.06% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

