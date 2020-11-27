DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (DMAC) volume hits 1.08 million: A New Opening for Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on November 25, 2020, DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DMAC) set off with pace as it heaved 6.90% to $5.58. During the day, the stock rose to $6.10 and sunk to $5.38 before settling in for the price of $5.22 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DMAC posted a 52-week range of $1.87-$8.80.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 13.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -20.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $16.69 million, simultaneously with a float of $16.43 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $105.18 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.38, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.62.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (DMAC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.20%, in contrast to 39.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 20, this organization’s Director bought 15,000 shares at the rate of 4.26, making the entire transaction reach 63,912 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 108,588. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 09, Company’s CFO and Secretary bought 2,000 for 4.19, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 8,387. This particular insider is now the holder of 12,290 in total.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (DMAC) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of -86.43.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -20.00% and is forecasted to reach -0.72 in the upcoming year.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DMAC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (DMAC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 21.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.37.

In the same vein, DMAC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.76, a figure that is expected to reach -0.17 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.72 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (DMAC)

Going through the that latest performance of [DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc., DMAC]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.42 million indicated improvement to the volume of 67487.0 it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 61.66% While, its Average True Range was 0.42.

Raw Stochastic average of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (DMAC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 47.90%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 74.63% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 101.15% that was higher than 72.89% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.