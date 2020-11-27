Elys Game Technology Corp. (ELYS) Moves 59.57% Higher: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on November 25, 2020, Elys Game Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: ELYS) set off with pace as it heaved 59.57% to $2.25. During the day, the stock rose to $2.65 and sunk to $1.41 before settling in for the price of $1.41 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ELYS posted a 52-week range of $1.09-$4.50.

It was noted that the giant of the Consumer Cyclical sector posted annual sales growth of 82.80% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -16.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -137.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $12.43 million, simultaneously with a float of $8.99 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $36.02 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.77, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.39.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 33 workers. It has generated 531,092 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -138,430. The stock had 28.70 Receivables turnover and 1.41 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was -8.42 and Pretax Margin of -24.38.

Elys Game Technology Corp. (ELYS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Gambling industry. Elys Game Technology Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 38.10%, in contrast to 0.60% institutional ownership.

Elys Game Technology Corp. (ELYS) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -26.07 while generating a return on equity of -98.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Elys Game Technology Corp.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -137.10%.

Elys Game Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: ELYS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Elys Game Technology Corp. (ELYS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.22. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.99. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 25.73.

In the same vein, ELYS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.57.

Technical Analysis of Elys Game Technology Corp. (ELYS)

Going through the that latest performance of [Elys Game Technology Corp., ELYS]. Its last 5-days volume of 3.62 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.23 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 45.52% While, its Average True Range was 0.25.

Raw Stochastic average of Elys Game Technology Corp. (ELYS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 56.21%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 68.99% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 204.69% that was higher than 138.25% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.