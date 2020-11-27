Euronav NV (EURN) EPS is poised to hit -0.15 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN) open the trading on November 25, 2020, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -3.17% to $8.25. During the day, the stock rose to $8.33 and sunk to $8.23 before settling in for the price of $8.52 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EURN posted a 52-week range of $7.20-$13.21.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 307.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $203.96 million, simultaneously with a float of $182.65 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.68 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $8.39, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.34.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 2910 workers. It has generated 286,267 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 34,458. The stock had 3.44 Receivables turnover and 0.23 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +25.48, operating margin was +18.31 and Pretax Margin of +10.34.

Euronav NV (EURN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream industry. Euronav NV’s current insider ownership accounts for 11.10%, in contrast to 40.58% institutional ownership.

Euronav NV (EURN) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2020 suggests? It has posted $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.24) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +12.04 while generating a return on equity of 4.97. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

Euronav NV’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 307.30% and is forecasted to reach 0.50 in the upcoming year.

Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Euronav NV (EURN). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.26. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.16.

In the same vein, EURN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.21, a figure that is expected to reach -0.15 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.50 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Euronav NV (EURN)

[Euronav NV, EURN] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 82.99% While, its Average True Range was 0.27.

Raw Stochastic average of Euronav NV (EURN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 33.44%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 71.28% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 42.85% that was higher than 34.44% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.