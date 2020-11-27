Golden Bull Limited (BTBT) Open at price of $6.38: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

Golden Bull Limited (NASDAQ: BTBT) open the trading on November 25, 2020, with great promise as it jumped 15.21% to $7.27. During the day, the stock rose to $8.14 and sunk to $5.78 before settling in for the price of $6.31 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BTBT posted a 52-week range of $0.28-$7.05.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -161.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $17.38 million, simultaneously with a float of $16.51 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $322.86 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.33.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 63 employees. It has generated 72,574 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -150,321. The stock had 13.61 Receivables turnover and 0.54 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was -208.88 and Pretax Margin of -193.99.

Golden Bull Limited (BTBT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Software – Application industry. Golden Bull Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 25.65%, in contrast to 0.40% institutional ownership.

Golden Bull Limited (BTBT) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -207.13 while generating a return on equity of -121.91.

Golden Bull Limited’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -161.80%.

Golden Bull Limited (NASDAQ: BTBT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Golden Bull Limited (BTBT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.79. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 461.23.

In the same vein, BTBT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.22.

Technical Analysis of Golden Bull Limited (BTBT)

[Golden Bull Limited, BTBT] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 76.42% While, its Average True Range was 0.92.

Raw Stochastic average of Golden Bull Limited (BTBT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 87.30%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 81.65% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 136.79% that was higher than 114.11% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.