Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of -0.05

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: MRIN) open the trading on November 25, 2020, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -4.46% to $2.14. During the day, the stock rose to $2.3055 and sunk to $2.10 before settling in for the price of $2.24 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MRIN posted a 52-week range of $0.77-$5.70.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Technology sector firm’s annual sales growth was -13.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 22.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 72.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $9.02 million, simultaneously with a float of $7.34 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $18.19 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.83, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.51.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 229 employees. It has generated 214,131 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -54,183. The stock had 4.49 Receivables turnover and 1.10 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +51.70, operating margin was -35.56 and Pretax Margin of -25.55.

Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Software – Application industry. Marin Software Incorporated’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.98%, in contrast to 21.50% institutional ownership.

Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -25.30 while generating a return on equity of -49.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Marin Software Incorporated’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 72.70%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 20.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 22.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: MRIN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.51. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.53.

In the same vein, MRIN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.75.

Technical Analysis of Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN)

[Marin Software Incorporated, MRIN] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 66.35% While, its Average True Range was 0.31.

Raw Stochastic average of Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 21.93%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 60.26% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 128.77% that was lower than 219.37% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.