Nucor Corporation (NUE) is 12.03% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

As on November 25, 2020, Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) started slowly as it slid -2.91% to $54.78. During the day, the stock rose to $55.92 and sunk to $54.52 before settling in for the price of $56.42 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NUE posted a 52-week range of $27.52-$58.70.

It was noted that the giant of the Basic Materials sector posted annual sales growth of 1.40% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 14.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -44.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $303.39 million, simultaneously with a float of $299.85 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $16.63 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $49.04, while the 200-day Moving Average is $43.22.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 26800 workers. It has generated 842,868 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 47,168. The stock had 9.16 Receivables turnover and 1.25 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +11.86, operating margin was +8.56 and Pretax Margin of +7.89.

Nucor Corporation (NUE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Steel industry. Nucor Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.50%, in contrast to 78.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 10, this organization’s Executive Vice President sold 11,570 shares at the rate of 51.70, making the entire transaction reach 598,169 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 163,961. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 02, Company’s Executive Vice President sold 2,149 for 48.82, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 104,909. This particular insider is now the holder of 56,571 in total.

Nucor Corporation (NUE) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2020, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.51) by $0.14. This company achieved a net margin of +5.60 while generating a return on equity of 12.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.96 per share during the current fiscal year.

Nucor Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -44.40% and is forecasted to reach 3.16 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -5.66% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 14.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Nucor Corporation (NUE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.77. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $38.88, and its Beta score is 1.35. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.83. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 52.03.

In the same vein, NUE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.41, a figure that is expected to reach 0.97 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.16 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Nucor Corporation (NUE)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Nucor Corporation, NUE], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.77 million was lower the volume of 2.37 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 84.28% While, its Average True Range was 1.78.

Raw Stochastic average of Nucor Corporation (NUE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 90.44%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 79.28% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 44.19% that was higher than 35.29% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.