Synlogic Inc. (SYBX) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 2.10

Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ: SYBX) open the trading on November 25, 2020, with great promise as it jumped 12.90% to $2.45. During the day, the stock rose to $3.99 and sunk to $2.13 before settling in for the price of $2.17 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SYBX posted a 52-week range of $1.35-$3.46.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 23.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 16.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $36.30 million, simultaneously with a float of $28.21 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $86.22 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.04, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.12.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 76 employees. It has generated 29,263 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was -2446.45 and Pretax Margin of -2309.94.

Synlogic Inc. (SYBX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Synlogic Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 39.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 13, this organization’s Director bought 7,500 shares at the rate of 2.74, making the entire transaction reach 20,550 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 7,500.

Synlogic Inc. (SYBX) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2020 suggests? It has posted -$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.47) by $0.11. This company achieved a net margin of -2309.94 while generating a return on equity of -36.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.39 per share during the current fiscal year.

Synlogic Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 16.40% and is forecasted to reach -1.48 in the upcoming year.

Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ: SYBX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Synlogic Inc. (SYBX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 16.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.23. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 47.90.

In the same vein, SYBX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.64, a figure that is expected to reach -0.39 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.48 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Synlogic Inc. (SYBX)

[Synlogic Inc., SYBX] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 45.04% While, its Average True Range was 0.30.

Raw Stochastic average of Synlogic Inc. (SYBX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 30.32%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 24.32% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 52.24% that was lower than 55.59% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.