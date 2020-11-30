21Vianet Group Inc. (VNET) recent quarterly performance of 26.27% is not showing the real picture

21Vianet Group Inc. (NASDAQ: VNET) started the day on November 27, 2020, with a price increase of 0.10% at $29.99. During the day, the stock rose to $30.29 and sunk to $28.85 before settling in for the price of $29.96 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VNET posted a 52-week range of $6.31-$31.50.

The company of the Technology sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 5.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 20.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 10.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $119.40 million, simultaneously with a float of $74.32 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.91 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $23.55, while the 200-day Moving Average is $19.71.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 2295 employees. It has generated 238,929 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -11,495. The stock had 2.63 Receivables turnover and 0.30 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +23.41, operating margin was +4.63 and Pretax Margin of -3.31.

21Vianet Group Inc. (VNET) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Information Technology Services Industry. 21Vianet Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.18%, in contrast to 76.30% institutional ownership.

21Vianet Group Inc. (VNET) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2020, the organization reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.03) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of -4.81 while generating a return on equity of -3.63. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

21Vianet Group Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 10.30% and is forecasted to reach -0.12 in the upcoming year.

21Vianet Group Inc. (NASDAQ: VNET) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for 21Vianet Group Inc. (VNET). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.81. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.02.

In the same vein, VNET’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.28, a figure that is expected to reach -0.88 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.12 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of 21Vianet Group Inc. (VNET)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of 21Vianet Group Inc. (NASDAQ: VNET), its last 5-days Average volume was 3.2 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.27 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 83.42% While, its Average True Range was 1.95.

Raw Stochastic average of 21Vianet Group Inc. (VNET) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 87.37%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 84.34% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 101.79% that was higher than 74.54% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.