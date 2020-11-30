21Vianet Group Inc. (VNET) recent quarterly performance of 26.27% is not showing the real picture

By Steve Mayer
Markets

21Vianet Group Inc. (NASDAQ: VNET) started the day on November 27, 2020, with a price increase of 0.10% at $29.99. During the day, the stock rose to $30.29 and sunk to $28.85 before settling in for the price of $29.96 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VNET posted a 52-week range of $6.31-$31.50.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

The company of the Technology sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 5.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 20.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 10.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $119.40 million, simultaneously with a float of $74.32 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.91 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $23.55, while the 200-day Moving Average is $19.71.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 2295 employees. It has generated 238,929 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -11,495. The stock had 2.63 Receivables turnover and 0.30 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +23.41, operating margin was +4.63 and Pretax Margin of -3.31.

21Vianet Group Inc. (VNET) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Information Technology Services Industry. 21Vianet Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.18%, in contrast to 76.30% institutional ownership.

21Vianet Group Inc. (VNET) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2020, the organization reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.03) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of -4.81 while generating a return on equity of -3.63. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

21Vianet Group Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 10.30% and is forecasted to reach -0.12 in the upcoming year.

21Vianet Group Inc. (NASDAQ: VNET) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for 21Vianet Group Inc. (VNET). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.81. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.02.

In the same vein, VNET’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.28, a figure that is expected to reach -0.88 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.12 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of 21Vianet Group Inc. (VNET)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of 21Vianet Group Inc. (NASDAQ: VNET), its last 5-days Average volume was 3.2 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.27 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 83.42% While, its Average True Range was 1.95.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Raw Stochastic average of 21Vianet Group Inc. (VNET) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 87.37%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 84.34% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 101.79% that was higher than 74.54% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It's a COVID-19 Play)

﻿Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea. I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.    

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsdaemon.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Recent Articles

Brightcove Inc. (BCOV) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $9.49: Right on the Precipice

Analyst Insights Sana Meer - 0
Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV) open the trading on November 30, 2020, with great promise as it jumped 8.30% to $16.70. During the day, the...
Read more

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) EPS is poised to hit -0.11 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Top Picks Zach King - 0
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on November 30, 2020, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) set off with pace as it heaved...
Read more

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MRNS) EPS is poised to hit -0.51 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Markets Steve Mayer - 0
Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNS) established initial surge of 8.54% at $15.89, as the Stock market unbolted on November 30, 2020. During the day,...
Read more

Halliburton Company (HAL) went down -5.52% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Company News Shaun Noe - 0
As on November 30, 2020, Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) started slowly as it slid -5.52% to $16.59. During the day, the stock rose to...
Read more

Teligent Inc. (TLGT) last month volatility was 14.40%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Analyst Insights Sana Meer - 0
Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ: TLGT) started the day on November 30, 2020, with a price increase of 8.57% at $0.57. During the day, the stock...
Read more

Related Stories

Markets

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MRNS) EPS is poised to hit -0.51 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Steve Mayer - 0
Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNS) established initial surge of 8.54% at $15.89, as the Stock market unbolted on November 30, 2020. During the day,...
Read more
Markets

Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited (DNK) last week performance was -13.18%

Steve Mayer - 0
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on November 30, 2020, Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited (NYSE: DNK) set off with pace as it heaved...
Read more
Markets

Fulgent Genetics Inc. (FLGT) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 2.14 million

Steve Mayer - 0
Fulgent Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ: FLGT) started the day on November 30, 2020, with a price increase of 10.56% at $44.92. During the day, the...
Read more
Markets

AIkido Pharma Inc. (AIKI) 20 Days SMA touch 9.04%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

Steve Mayer - 0
AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: AIKI) open the trading on November 30, 2020, with great promise as it jumped 9.80% to $0.56. During the day,...
Read more
Markets

cbdMD Inc. (YCBD) recent quarterly performance of 21.86% is not showing the real picture

Steve Mayer - 0
As on November 30, 2020, cbdMD Inc. (AMEX: YCBD) got off with the flyer as it spiked 12.73% to $3.01. During the day, the...
Read more
Markets

HyreCar Inc. (HYRE) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $213.33K

Steve Mayer - 0
HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ: HYRE) established initial surge of 13.26% at $7.09, as the Stock market unbolted on November 30, 2020. During the day, the...
Read more

Leave A Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsdaemon.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

© Copyright - newsdaemon.com

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsdaemon.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.