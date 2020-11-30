AMCI Acquisition Corp. (AMCI) return on Assets touches 1.28: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: AMCI) open the trading on November 27, 2020, with great promise as it jumped 9.61% to $11.52. During the day, the stock rose to $11.8699 and sunk to $10.82 before settling in for the price of $10.51 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AMCI posted a 52-week range of $9.85-$10.92.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -201.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $20.44 million, simultaneously with a float of $14.84 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $214.85 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.33, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.26.

AMCI Acquisition Corp. (AMCI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Shell Companies industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 25, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 168,001 shares at the rate of 10.51, making the entire transaction reach 1,765,256 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,413,813. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 24, Company’s 10% Owner sold 21,572 for 10.54, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 227,369. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,581,814 in total.

AMCI Acquisition Corp. (AMCI) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of 1.33.

AMCI Acquisition Corp.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -201.50%.

AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: AMCI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for AMCI Acquisition Corp. (AMCI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.19.

In the same vein, AMCI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.05.

Technical Analysis of AMCI Acquisition Corp. (AMCI)

[AMCI Acquisition Corp., AMCI] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 61.42% While, its Average True Range was 0.25.

Raw Stochastic average of AMCI Acquisition Corp. (AMCI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 80.77%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 78.98% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 36.73% that was higher than 17.67% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.