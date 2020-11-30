AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (ANPC) Open at price of $6.89: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: ANPC) flaunted slowness of -13.17% at $6.20, as the Stock market unbolted on November 27, 2020. During the day, the stock rose to $6.89 and sunk to $6.15 before settling in for the price of $7.14 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ANPC posted a 52-week range of $3.15-$12.18.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -140.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $12.90 million, simultaneously with a float of $1.33 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $79.98 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.86.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 101 employees. It has generated 14,140 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -131,761. The stock had 3.37 Receivables turnover and 0.21 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +44.24, operating margin was -824.85 and Pretax Margin of -940.79.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (ANPC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. industry. AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 37.84%, in contrast to 0.03% institutional ownership.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (ANPC) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -931.86. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.72 per share during the current fiscal year.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -140.30% and is forecasted to reach -0.64 in the upcoming year.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: ANPC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (ANPC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.67. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 44.43.

In the same vein, ANPC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.03, a figure that is expected to reach 0.00 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.64 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (ANPC)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd., ANPC]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.43 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 68.51% While, its Average True Range was 0.85.

Raw Stochastic average of AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (ANPC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 40.94%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 56.57% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 305.43% that was higher than 163.17% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

