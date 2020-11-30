Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 1.58 million

Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) started the day on November 27, 2020, with a price decrease of -13.07% at $6.32. During the day, the stock rose to $6.66 and sunk to $5.89 before settling in for the price of $7.27 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BTBT posted a 52-week range of $0.28-$8.14.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -161.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $17.38 million, simultaneously with a float of $16.51 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $317.71 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.38.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 63 employees. It has generated 72,574 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -150,321. The stock had 13.61 Receivables turnover and 0.54 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was -208.88 and Pretax Margin of -193.99.

Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Software – Application Industry. Bit Digital Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 25.65%, in contrast to 0.40% institutional ownership.

Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -207.13 while generating a return on equity of -121.91.

Bit Digital Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -161.80%.

Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.82. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 453.87.

In the same vein, BTBT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.22.

Technical Analysis of Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.11 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.39 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 69.16% While, its Average True Range was 0.97.

Raw Stochastic average of Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 72.59%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 61.60% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 147.90% that was higher than 116.39% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.