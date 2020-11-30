Boqii Holding Limited (BQ) last month performance of 47.22% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

By Shaun Noe
Company News

As on November 27, 2020, Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE: BQ) got off with the flyer as it spiked 8.72% to $6.61. During the day, the stock rose to $6.75 and sunk to $5.65 before settling in for the price of $6.08 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BQ posted a 52-week range of $4.06-$10.43.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 38.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $90.75 million, simultaneously with a float of $7.00 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $413.92 million.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 315 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 341,227 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -79,310. The stock had 9.34 Receivables turnover and 1.96 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +20.61, operating margin was -18.15 and Pretax Margin of -22.84.

Boqii Holding Limited (BQ) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2020, the company posted -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.07) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -23.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

Boqii Holding Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 38.70% and is forecasted to reach -0.19 in the upcoming year.

Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE: BQ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Boqii Holding Limited (BQ). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.51.

Technical Analysis of Boqii Holding Limited (BQ)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Boqii Holding Limited, BQ], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.54 million was better the volume of 0.35 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 92.07% While, its Average True Range was 0.58.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsdaemon.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Recent Articles

A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Veritone Inc. (VERI) as it 5-day change was 52.76%

Company News Shaun Noe - 0
Veritone Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI) open the trading on November 30, 2020, with great promise as it jumped 24.93% to $26.61. During the day, the...
Read more

Pulmatrix Inc. (PULM) 14-day ATR is 0.08: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Analyst Insights Sana Meer - 0
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on November 30, 2020, Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ: PULM) set off with pace as it heaved 7.81% to...
Read more

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) return on Assets touches 2.23: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

Top Picks Zach King - 0
AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ: AZN) established initial surge of 0.63% at $52.94, as the Stock market unbolted on November 30, 2020. During the day, the...
Read more

OncoCyte Corporation (OCX) is predicted to post EPS of -0.10 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Markets Steve Mayer - 0
As on November 30, 2020, OncoCyte Corporation (AMEX: OCX) got off with the flyer as it spiked 7.82% to $1.93. During the day, the...
Read more

HP Inc. (HPQ) EPS growth this year is 15.10%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Company News Shaun Noe - 0
HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) started the day on November 30, 2020, with a price decrease of -1.53% at $21.93. During the day, the stock...
Read more

Related Stories

Company News

HP Inc. (HPQ) EPS growth this year is 15.10%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Shaun Noe - 0
HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) started the day on November 30, 2020, with a price decrease of -1.53% at $21.93. During the day, the stock...
Read more
Company News

A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Veritone Inc. (VERI) as it 5-day change was 52.76%

Shaun Noe - 0
Veritone Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI) open the trading on November 30, 2020, with great promise as it jumped 24.93% to $26.61. During the day, the...
Read more
Company News

Halliburton Company (HAL) went down -5.52% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Shaun Noe - 0
As on November 30, 2020, Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) started slowly as it slid -5.52% to $16.59. During the day, the stock rose to...
Read more
Company News

The Boeing Company (BA) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.70

Shaun Noe - 0
The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) flaunted slowness of -2.67% at $210.71, as the Stock market unbolted on November 30, 2020. During the day, the...
Read more
Company News

Snap Inc. (SNAP) surge 0.29% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Shaun Noe - 0
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on November 30, 2020, Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) had a quiet start as it plunged -3.50% to...
Read more
Company News

Schlumberger Limited (SLB) is 22.81% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Shaun Noe - 0
Schlumberger Limited (NYSE: SLB) started the day on November 30, 2020, with a price decrease of -4.98% at $20.79. During the day, the stock...
Read more

Leave A Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsdaemon.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

© Copyright - newsdaemon.com

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsdaemon.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.