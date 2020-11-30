Coca-Cola European Partners plc (CCEP) surge 3.36% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE: CCEP) open the trading on November 27, 2020, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -1.30% to $43.96. During the day, the stock rose to $44.95 and sunk to $43.84 before settling in for the price of $44.54 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CCEP posted a 52-week range of $28.35-$57.11.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Defensive sector firm’s annual sales growth was 14.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 3.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 28.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $454.16 million, simultaneously with a float of $199.52 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $20.25 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $39.44, while the 200-day Moving Average is $40.72.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 23300 employees. It has generated 522,026 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 47,350. The stock had 6.30 Receivables turnover and 0.64 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +37.65, operating margin was +13.78 and Pretax Margin of +12.10.

Coca-Cola European Partners plc (CCEP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Beverages – Non-Alcoholic industry. Coca-Cola European Partners plc’s current insider ownership accounts for 56.11%, in contrast to 31.40% institutional ownership.

Coca-Cola European Partners plc (CCEP) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +9.07 while generating a return on equity of 16.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola European Partners plc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 28.60% and is forecasted to reach 2.84 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 1.58% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 3.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE: CCEP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Coca-Cola European Partners plc (CCEP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.65. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $24.06, and its Beta score is 0.76. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.54. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 26.47.

In the same vein, CCEP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.83, a figure that is expected to reach 0.78 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.84 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Coca-Cola European Partners plc (CCEP)

[Coca-Cola European Partners plc, CCEP] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 86.41% While, its Average True Range was 1.66.

Raw Stochastic average of Coca-Cola European Partners plc (CCEP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 85.25%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 82.36% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 65.84% that was higher than 40.90% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.