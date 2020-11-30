Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 2.21

By Steve Mayer
Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) flaunted slowness of -5.29% at $0.55, as the Stock market unbolted on November 27, 2020. During the day, the stock rose to $0.58 and sunk to $0.5322 before settling in for the price of $0.58 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CSCW posted a 52-week range of $0.31-$2.63.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 27.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 61.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $54.86 million, simultaneously with a float of $40.49 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $31.82 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.5239, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.7227.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. industry. Color Star Technology Co. Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 23.76%, in contrast to 0.60% institutional ownership.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of -145.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 61.00%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 20.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 27.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.05.

In the same vein, CSCW’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.44.

Technical Analysis of Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Color Star Technology Co. Ltd., CSCW]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 2.49 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 79.81% While, its Average True Range was 0.0529.

Raw Stochastic average of Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 11.14%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 68.37% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 120.14% that was lower than 142.19% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

