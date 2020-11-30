Flex Ltd. (FLEX) is predicted to post EPS of 0.37 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ: FLEX) flaunted slowness of -1.14% at $16.54, as the Stock market unbolted on November 27, 2020. During the day, the stock rose to $16.85 and sunk to $16.49 before settling in for the price of $16.73 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FLEX posted a 52-week range of $5.36-$17.00.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -1.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -30.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -3.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $501.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $498.13 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $8.38 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $13.64, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.99.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 160000 employees. It has generated 151,312 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 547. The stock had 7.90 Receivables turnover and 1.78 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +6.05, operating margin was +2.60 and Pretax Margin of +0.65.

Flex Ltd. (FLEX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Flex Ltd. industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 04, this organization’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 4,000 shares at the rate of 14.21, making the entire transaction reach 56,840 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 163,087. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 30, Company’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 1,904 for 10.19, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 19,410. This particular insider is now the holder of 167,087 in total.

Flex Ltd. (FLEX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $0.27) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +0.36 while generating a return on equity of 3.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

Flex Ltd.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -3.00% and is forecasted to reach 1.40 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 12.50% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -30.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ: FLEX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Flex Ltd. (FLEX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.57. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $25.80, and its Beta score is 1.65. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.36.

In the same vein, FLEX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.64, a figure that is expected to reach 0.37 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.40 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Flex Ltd. (FLEX)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Flex Ltd., FLEX]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 4.88 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 74.35% While, its Average True Range was 0.51.

Raw Stochastic average of Flex Ltd. (FLEX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 93.84%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 77.45% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 30.80% that was lower than 44.00% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.