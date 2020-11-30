Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) Moves 8.45% Higher: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on November 27, 2020, Golden Minerals Company (AMEX: AUMN) set off with pace as it heaved 8.45% to $0.55. During the day, the stock rose to $0.55 and sunk to $0.50 before settling in for the price of $0.51 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AUMN posted a 52-week range of $0.13-$0.58.

It was noted that the giant of the Basic Materials sector posted annual sales growth of 101.10% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 33.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -157.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $143.29 million, simultaneously with a float of $110.27 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $77.30 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.4497, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.3687.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 170 workers. It has generated 45,471 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -31,682. The stock had 16.39 Receivables turnover and 0.59 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -1.06, operating margin was -107.19 and Pretax Margin of -69.22.

Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Other Precious Metals & Mining industry. Golden Minerals Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.10%, in contrast to 31.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 30, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 231,839 shares at the rate of 0.42, making the entire transaction reach 97,372 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,706,435. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 29, Company’s 10% Owner sold 31,700 for 0.44, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 13,948. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,938,274 in total.

Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.01) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -69.68 while generating a return on equity of -81.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

Golden Minerals Company’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -157.60% and is forecasted to reach -0.02 in the upcoming year.

Golden Minerals Company (AMEX: AUMN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Golden Minerals Company (AUMN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 6.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.03. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 12.08.

In the same vein, AUMN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.05, a figure that is expected to reach -0.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.02 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Golden Minerals Company (AUMN)

Going through the that latest performance of [Golden Minerals Company, AUMN]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.27 million was inferior to the volume of 1.29 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 95.10% While, its Average True Range was 0.0314.

Raw Stochastic average of Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 86.44%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 98.39% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 65.15% that was higher than 63.75% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.