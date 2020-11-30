JFrog Ltd. (FROG) EPS is poised to hit 0.02 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ: FROG) started the day on November 27, 2020, with a price increase of 4.02% at $69.37. During the day, the stock rose to $70.99 and sunk to $65.51 before settling in for the price of $66.69 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FROG posted a 52-week range of $57.14-$95.20.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 79.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $87.67 million, simultaneously with a float of $59.96 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.08 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $72.10.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 590 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +80.20, operating margin was -4.73 and Pretax Margin of -3.60.

JFrog Ltd. (FROG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Software – Application Industry. JFrog Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 21.10%, in contrast to 57.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 18, this organization’s Director sold 300,000 shares at the rate of 40.92, making the entire transaction reach 12,276,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 5,649,175. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 18, Company’s Director sold 1,085,177 for 40.92, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 44,405,443. This particular insider is now the holder of 7,596,236 in total.

JFrog Ltd. (FROG) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2020, the organization reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -5.15 while generating a return on equity of -3.86. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

JFrog Ltd.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 79.30% and is forecasted to reach 0.05 in the upcoming year.

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ: FROG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for JFrog Ltd. (FROG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 4.98. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 47.55.

In the same vein, FROG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.05, a figure that is expected to reach 0.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.05 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of JFrog Ltd. (FROG)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ: FROG), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.75 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.43 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 88.99% While, its Average True Range was 4.59.