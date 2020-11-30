No matter how cynical the overall market is Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) performance over the last week is recorded 1.09%

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) started the day on November 27, 2020, with a price increase of 0.88% at $158.99. During the day, the stock rose to $160.29 and sunk to $158.78 before settling in for the price of $157.60 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TXN posted a 52-week range of $93.09-$164.63.

The company of the Technology sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 2.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 15.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -5.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $917.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $915.80 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $144.67 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $149.17, while the 200-day Moving Average is $129.07.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 29768 employees. It has generated 483,170 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 167,462. The stock had 12.61 Receivables turnover and 0.82 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +61.71, operating margin was +39.54 and Pretax Margin of +39.82.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Semiconductors Industry. Texas Instruments Incorporated’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 86.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 09, this organization’s Sr. Vice President sold 24,955 shares at the rate of 161.63, making the entire transaction reach 4,033,494 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 53,117. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 05, Company’s Sr. Vice President sold 25,000 for 155.14, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 3,878,613. This particular insider is now the holder of 53,117 in total.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2020, the organization reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $1.28) by $0.17. This company achieved a net margin of +34.66 while generating a return on equity of 55.70. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Incorporated’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -5.60% and is forecasted to reach 5.80 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 15.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.67. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $30.05, and its Beta score is 1.05. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 10.53. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 78.71.

In the same vein, TXN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 5.29, a figure that is expected to reach 1.33 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.80 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN), its last 5-days Average volume was 3.48 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 5.28 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 72.21% While, its Average True Range was 3.45.

Raw Stochastic average of Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 85.61%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 58.56% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 25.35% that was lower than 25.57% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.