Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) last week performance was 1.77%

By Steve Mayer
Markets

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE: EC) started the day on November 27, 2020, with a price decrease of -3.83% at $12.05. During the day, the stock rose to $12.415 and sunk to $12.005 before settling in for the price of $12.53 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EC posted a 52-week range of $6.28-$20.95.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

The Energy Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 1.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 18.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 14.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $2.06 billion, simultaneously with a float of $221.63 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $25.13 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.33, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.36.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 9150 employees. It has generated 4,742,052,187 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 874,281,388. The stock had 9.14 Receivables turnover and 0.55 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +35.69, operating margin was +30.49 and Pretax Margin of +26.08.

Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Oil & Gas Integrated Industry. Ecopetrol S.A.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.00%, in contrast to 1.90% institutional ownership.

Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2020, the organization reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $0.16) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +18.44 while generating a return on equity of 23.32. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ecopetrol S.A.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 14.70% and is forecasted to reach 0.97 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -13.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 18.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE: EC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ecopetrol S.A. (EC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.37. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $17.83, and its Beta score is 1.88. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.67.

In the same vein, EC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.68, a figure that is expected to reach 0.22 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.97 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Ecopetrol S.A. (EC)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE: EC), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.34 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.1 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 85.47% While, its Average True Range was 0.37.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Raw Stochastic average of Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 87.65%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 75.25% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 46.48% that was higher than 35.32% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It's a COVID-19 Play)

﻿Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea. I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.    

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsdaemon.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Recent Articles

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. (TAT) recent quarterly performance of 5.27% is not showing the real picture

Markets Steve Mayer - 0
TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. (AMEX: TAT) open the trading on November 30, 2020, with great promise as it jumped 7.21% to $0.26. During the day,...
Read more

Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) is 3.89% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Company News Shaun Noe - 0
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on November 30, 2020, Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) set off with pace as it heaved 6.76%...
Read more

No matter how cynical the overall market is 9F Inc. (JFU) performance over the last week is recorded 39.68%

Analyst Insights Sana Meer - 0
9F Inc. (NASDAQ: JFU) established initial surge of 7.32% at $1.76, as the Stock market unbolted on November 30, 2020. During the day, the...
Read more

Fisker Inc. (FSR) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $11.34M

Top Picks Zach King - 0
As on November 30, 2020, Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) started slowly as it slid -6.29% to $19.38. During the day, the stock rose to...
Read more

Vir Biotechnology Inc. (VIR) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $1.17M

Markets Steve Mayer - 0
Vir Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: VIR) started the day on November 30, 2020, with a price increase of 7.56% at $31.88. During the day, the...
Read more

Related Stories

Markets

Vir Biotechnology Inc. (VIR) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $1.17M

Steve Mayer - 0
Vir Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: VIR) started the day on November 30, 2020, with a price increase of 7.56% at $31.88. During the day, the...
Read more
Markets

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. (TAT) recent quarterly performance of 5.27% is not showing the real picture

Steve Mayer - 0
TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. (AMEX: TAT) open the trading on November 30, 2020, with great promise as it jumped 7.21% to $0.26. During the day,...
Read more
Markets

OncoCyte Corporation (OCX) is predicted to post EPS of -0.10 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Steve Mayer - 0
As on November 30, 2020, OncoCyte Corporation (AMEX: OCX) got off with the flyer as it spiked 7.82% to $1.93. During the day, the...
Read more
Markets

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MRNS) EPS is poised to hit -0.51 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Steve Mayer - 0
Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNS) established initial surge of 8.54% at $15.89, as the Stock market unbolted on November 30, 2020. During the day,...
Read more
Markets

Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited (DNK) last week performance was -13.18%

Steve Mayer - 0
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on November 30, 2020, Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited (NYSE: DNK) set off with pace as it heaved...
Read more
Markets

Fulgent Genetics Inc. (FLGT) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 2.14 million

Steve Mayer - 0
Fulgent Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ: FLGT) started the day on November 30, 2020, with a price increase of 10.56% at $44.92. During the day, the...
Read more

Leave A Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsdaemon.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

© Copyright - newsdaemon.com

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsdaemon.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.