Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (SRAC) average volume reaches $640.76K: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

By Zach King
Top Picks

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: SRAC) open the trading on November 27, 2020, with great promise as it jumped 11.30% to $13.20. During the day, the stock rose to $13.84 and sunk to $12.40 before settling in for the price of $11.86 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SRAC posted a 52-week range of $9.20-$11.87.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $22.11 million, simultaneously with a float of $17.30 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $262.15 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.40.

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (SRAC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Shell Companies industry. Stable Road Acquisition Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.18%, in contrast to 84.10% institutional ownership.

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: SRAC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (SRAC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 12.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.43.

Technical Analysis of Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (SRAC)

[Stable Road Acquisition Corp., SRAC] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 93.65% While, its Average True Range was 0.53.

Raw Stochastic average of Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (SRAC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 84.54%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 83.25% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 55.15% that was higher than 26.93% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

