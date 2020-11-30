The key reasons why AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX) is -19.99% away from 52-week high?

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: AMCX) established initial surge of 2.90% at $34.11, as the Stock market unbolted on November 27, 2020. During the day, the stock rose to $35.82 and sunk to $33.97 before settling in for the price of $33.15 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AMCX posted a 52-week range of $19.62-$42.63.

The Communication Services Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 7.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 13.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -13.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $52.35 million, simultaneously with a float of $27.80 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.37 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $25.08, while the 200-day Moving Average is $25.74.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 2114 employees. It has generated 1,447,645 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 179,984. The stock had 3.58 Receivables turnover and 0.56 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +48.79, operating margin was +26.59 and Pretax Margin of +15.89.

AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the AMC Networks Inc. industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 16, this organization’s EVP and General Counsel sold 7,500 shares at the rate of 26.94, making the entire transaction reach 202,050 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 23,206.

AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $1.28) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +12.43 while generating a return on equity of 77.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.68 per share during the current fiscal year.

AMC Networks Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -13.80% and is forecasted to reach 7.77 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -12.20% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 13.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: AMCX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.54. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $13.54, and its Beta score is 1.36. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.48. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 2.04.

In the same vein, AMCX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.52, a figure that is expected to reach 0.59 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 7.77 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [AMC Networks Inc., AMCX]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 1.14 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 89.66% While, its Average True Range was 1.64.

Raw Stochastic average of AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 89.08%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 85.14% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 48.96% that was lower than 58.67% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

