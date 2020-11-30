Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $0.6149: Right on the Precipice

By Zach King
Top Picks

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDI) started the day on November 27, 2020, with a price increase of 20.20% at $1.19. During the day, the stock rose to $1.38 and sunk to $0.9898 before settling in for the price of $0.99 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TMDI posted a 52-week range of $0.12-$1.75.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $82.18 million, simultaneously with a float of $82.08 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $97.80 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.7423, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.6149.

Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. Titan Medical Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.31%, in contrast to 3.31% institutional ownership.

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.08. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 9.78.

In the same vein, TMDI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.02.

Technical Analysis of Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDI), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.06 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.94 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 88.84% While, its Average True Range was 0.1004.

Raw Stochastic average of Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 76.54%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 73.83% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 109.51% that was higher than 72.92% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

