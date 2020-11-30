Tuniu Corporation (TOUR) 14-day ATR is 0.47: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

By Steve Mayer
Markets

Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ: TOUR) started the day on November 27, 2020, with a price decrease of -9.63% at $3.19. During the day, the stock rose to $4.40 and sunk to $2.7811 before settling in for the price of $3.53 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TOUR posted a 52-week range of $0.73-$4.51.

The company of the Consumer Cyclical sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -8.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 15.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -280.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $123.38 million, simultaneously with a float of $23.89 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $415.11 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.36, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.17.

Tuniu Corporation (TOUR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Travel Services Industry. Tuniu Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.64%, in contrast to 10.60% institutional ownership.

Tuniu Corporation (TOUR) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2019, the organization reported -$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.1) by -$0.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Tuniu Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -280.40%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -0.01% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 15.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ: TOUR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Tuniu Corporation (TOUR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.47. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.80.

In the same vein, TOUR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.90.

Technical Analysis of Tuniu Corporation (TOUR)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ: TOUR), its last 5-days Average volume was 10.55 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.62 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 63.98% While, its Average True Range was 0.63.

Raw Stochastic average of Tuniu Corporation (TOUR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 63.83%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 60.94% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 213.97% that was higher than 120.73% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

