Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX) EPS growth this year is 30.30%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

By Shaun Noe
Company News

Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: UBX) open the trading on November 27, 2020, with great promise as it jumped 12.57% to $6.36. During the day, the stock rose to $6.55 and sunk to $5.74 before settling in for the price of $5.65 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UBX posted a 52-week range of $2.72-$15.44.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 30.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $52.48 million, simultaneously with a float of $44.97 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $298.98 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.15, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.17.

Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 8.80%, in contrast to 56.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 05, this organization’s President bought 3,200 shares at the rate of 8.90, making the entire transaction reach 28,478 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,327,186.

Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2020 suggests? It has posted -$0.52 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.49) by -$0.03. This company achieved a return on equity of -58.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.45 per share during the current fiscal year.

Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 30.30% and is forecasted to reach -1.92 in the upcoming year.

Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: UBX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 8.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.34.

In the same vein, UBX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.88, a figure that is expected to reach -0.47 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.92 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX)

[Unity Biotechnology Inc., UBX] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 92.08% While, its Average True Range was 0.39.

Raw Stochastic average of Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 28.62%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 91.91% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 56.21% that was lower than 198.86% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

