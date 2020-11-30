ZAGG Inc (ZAGG) is 32.14% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

By Shaun Noe
Company News

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on November 27, 2020, ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ: ZAGG) set off with pace as it heaved 2.74% to $4.12. During the day, the stock rose to $4.185 and sunk to $3.76 before settling in for the price of $4.01 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ZAGG posted a 52-week range of $2.06-$9.01.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s annual sales growth was 14.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 6.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -65.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $29.83 million, simultaneously with a float of $28.81 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $119.69 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.14, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.49.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 600 employees. It has generated 831,086 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 22,166. The stock had 3.48 Receivables turnover and 1.23 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +31.88, operating margin was +2.33 and Pretax Margin of +1.12.

ZAGG Inc (ZAGG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Specialty Retail industry. ZAGG Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.70%, in contrast to 70.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 17, this organization’s Director bought 30,000 shares at the rate of 3.45, making the entire transaction reach 103,518 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 30,000. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 17, Company’s Chief Operating Officer bought 10,040 for 2.49, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 25,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 36,230 in total.

ZAGG Inc (ZAGG) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.03) by $0.18. This company achieved a net margin of +2.67 while generating a return on equity of 7.95. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

ZAGG Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -65.40% and is forecasted to reach 0.21 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 6.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ: ZAGG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ZAGG Inc (ZAGG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.21. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.25. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 6.20.

In the same vein, ZAGG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.61, a figure that is expected to reach 0.39 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.21 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of ZAGG Inc (ZAGG)

Going through the that latest performance of [ZAGG Inc, ZAGG]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.31 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.74 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 96.31% While, its Average True Range was 0.24.

Raw Stochastic average of ZAGG Inc (ZAGG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 95.74%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 93.60% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 51.14% that was lower than 77.18% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

