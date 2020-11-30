ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (ZKIN) recent quarterly performance of 94.74% is not showing the real picture

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on November 27, 2020, ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: ZKIN) had a quiet start as it plunged -2.63% to $2.22. During the day, the stock rose to $2.28 and sunk to $1.96 before settling in for the price of $2.28 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ZKIN posted a 52-week range of $0.65-$3.05.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -4.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $16.56 million, simultaneously with a float of $4.31 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $37.81 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.54, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.28.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 303 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +24.49, operating margin was +13.53 and Pretax Margin of +13.21.

ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (ZKIN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Steel industry. ZK International Group Co. Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 73.95%, in contrast to 2.90% institutional ownership.

ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (ZKIN) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +12.69 while generating a return on equity of 20.13.

ZK International Group Co. Ltd.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -4.90%.

ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: ZKIN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (ZKIN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.24. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.52.

In the same vein, ZKIN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.26.

Technical Analysis of ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (ZKIN)

Going through the that latest performance of [ZK International Group Co. Ltd., ZKIN]. Its last 5-days volume of 6.72 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.3 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 47.44% While, its Average True Range was 0.28.

Raw Stochastic average of ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (ZKIN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 58.50%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 45.03% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 120.84% that was higher than 74.19% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.