AIkido Pharma Inc. (AIKI) 20 Days SMA touch 9.04%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

By Steve Mayer
Markets

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: AIKI) open the trading on November 30, 2020, with great promise as it jumped 9.80% to $0.56. During the day, the stock rose to $0.5765 and sunk to $0.50 before settling in for the price of $0.51 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AIKI posted a 52-week range of $0.47-$5.46.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 57.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -282.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $34.99 million, simultaneously with a float of $32.96 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $19.66 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.5539, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.7835.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 3 employees. It has generated 3,000 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was -63166.67 and Pretax Margin of -46477.78.

AIkido Pharma Inc. (AIKI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. AIkido Pharma Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.62%, in contrast to 13.30% institutional ownership.

AIkido Pharma Inc. (AIKI) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -46477.78 while generating a return on equity of -36.97. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

AIkido Pharma Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -282.90%.

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: AIKI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for AIkido Pharma Inc. (AIKI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 59.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.04. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2184.00.

In the same vein, AIKI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.75.

Technical Analysis of AIkido Pharma Inc. (AIKI)

[AIkido Pharma Inc., AIKI] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 55.51% While, its Average True Range was 0.0355.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Raw Stochastic average of AIkido Pharma Inc. (AIKI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 10.21%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 82.79% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 52.28% that was lower than 75.33% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It's a COVID-19 Play)

﻿Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea. I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.    

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsdaemon.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Recent Articles

Apache Corporation (APA) Moves -7.40% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Top Picks Zach King - 0
Apache Corporation (NASDAQ: APA) open the trading on November 30, 2020, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -7.40% to $12.89. During the...
Read more

Mustang Bio Inc. (MBIO) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 4.49 million

Markets Steve Mayer - 0
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on November 30, 2020, Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: MBIO) set off with pace as it heaved 6.94%...
Read more

PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) last month performance of 9.78% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

Company News Shaun Noe - 0
PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) established initial surge of 1.29% at $214.12, as the Stock market unbolted on November 30, 2020. During the day,...
Read more

The key reasons why Ceragon Networks Ltd. (CRNT) is -8.16% away from 52-week high?

Analyst Insights Sana Meer - 0
As on November 30, 2020, Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: CRNT) got off with the flyer as it spiked 7.14% to $2.70. During the day,...
Read more

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) latest performance of -6.13% is not what was on cards

Top Picks Zach King - 0
Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC) started the day on November 30, 2020, with a price decrease of -6.13% at $38.88. During the day, the...
Read more

Related Stories

Markets

Mustang Bio Inc. (MBIO) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 4.49 million

Steve Mayer - 0
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on November 30, 2020, Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: MBIO) set off with pace as it heaved 6.94%...
Read more
Markets

Vir Biotechnology Inc. (VIR) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $1.17M

Steve Mayer - 0
Vir Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: VIR) started the day on November 30, 2020, with a price increase of 7.56% at $31.88. During the day, the...
Read more
Markets

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. (TAT) recent quarterly performance of 5.27% is not showing the real picture

Steve Mayer - 0
TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. (AMEX: TAT) open the trading on November 30, 2020, with great promise as it jumped 7.21% to $0.26. During the day,...
Read more
Markets

OncoCyte Corporation (OCX) is predicted to post EPS of -0.10 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Steve Mayer - 0
As on November 30, 2020, OncoCyte Corporation (AMEX: OCX) got off with the flyer as it spiked 7.82% to $1.93. During the day, the...
Read more
Markets

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MRNS) EPS is poised to hit -0.51 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Steve Mayer - 0
Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNS) established initial surge of 8.54% at $15.89, as the Stock market unbolted on November 30, 2020. During the day,...
Read more
Markets

Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited (DNK) last week performance was -13.18%

Steve Mayer - 0
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on November 30, 2020, Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited (NYSE: DNK) set off with pace as it heaved...
Read more

Leave A Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsdaemon.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

© Copyright - newsdaemon.com

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsdaemon.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.