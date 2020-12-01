Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) Open at price of $16.00: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on November 30, 2020, Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) had a quiet start as it plunged -5.78% to $15.32. During the day, the stock rose to $16.09 and sunk to $15.31 before settling in for the price of $16.26 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ASB posted a 52-week range of $10.23-$22.60.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 9.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 10.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 6.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $152.44 million, simultaneously with a float of $150.31 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.37 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $14.15, while the 200-day Moving Average is $13.90.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 4669 employees. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +26.62 and Pretax Margin of +26.15.

Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry. Associated Banc-Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.30%, in contrast to 77.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 13, this organization’s Executive Vice President sold 7,000 shares at the rate of 15.40, making the entire transaction reach 107,775 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 17,896. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 03, Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 2,000 for 12.98, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 25,960. This particular insider is now the holder of 42,342 in total.

Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.2) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +20.89 while generating a return on equity of 8.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

Associated Banc-Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 6.00% and is forecasted to reach 1.11 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 6.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 10.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Associated Banc-Corp (ASB). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.63. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $8.08, and its Beta score is 1.28. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.45. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 6.54.

In the same vein, ASB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.90, a figure that is expected to reach 0.27 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.11 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Associated Banc-Corp (ASB)

Going through the that latest performance of [Associated Banc-Corp, ASB]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.86 million was inferior to the volume of 1.4 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 45.75% While, its Average True Range was 0.64.

Raw Stochastic average of Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 70.10%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 31.32% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 46.34% that was lower than 50.11% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.