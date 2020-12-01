Autohome Inc. (ATHM) 14-day ATR is 4.45: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Autohome Inc. (NYSE: ATHM) started the day on November 30, 2020, with a price decrease of -10.83% at $94.42. During the day, the stock rose to $99.25 and sunk to $94.055 before settling in for the price of $105.89 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ATHM posted a 52-week range of $59.54-$107.92.

The Communication Services Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 31.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 32.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 11.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $119.16 million, simultaneously with a float of $119.08 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $10.81 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $98.50, while the 200-day Moving Average is $84.99.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 4006 employees. It has generated 290,295 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 110,315. The stock had 2.71 Receivables turnover and 0.48 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +86.10, operating margin was +32.75 and Pretax Margin of +43.94.

Autohome Inc. (ATHM) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2020, the organization reported $1.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $1.06) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +38.00 while generating a return on equity of 24.88. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.47 per share during the current fiscal year.

Autohome Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 11.20% and is forecasted to reach 5.15 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 1.91% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 32.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Autohome Inc. (NYSE: ATHM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Autohome Inc. (ATHM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 4.45. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $23.52, and its Beta score is 0.84. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 8.50.

In the same vein, ATHM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.02, a figure that is expected to reach 1.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.15 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Autohome Inc. (ATHM)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Autohome Inc. (NYSE: ATHM), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.86 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.56 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 53.19% While, its Average True Range was 4.76.

Raw Stochastic average of Autohome Inc. (ATHM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 59.04%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 2.95% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 56.97% that was higher than 40.15% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.