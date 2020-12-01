Bank of America Corporation (BAC) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 1.62

By Steve Mayer
Markets

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) open the trading on November 30, 2020, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -2.86% to $28.16. During the day, the stock rose to $28.86 and sunk to $28.10 before settling in for the price of $28.99 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BAC posted a 52-week range of $17.95-$35.72.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 6.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 45.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 5.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $8.73 billion, simultaneously with a float of $8.63 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $243.94 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $25.26, while the 200-day Moving Average is $24.74.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 211000 employees. It has generated 546,216 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +29.45 and Pretax Margin of +28.83.

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Banks – Diversified industry. Bank of America Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 71.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 29, this organization’s 10% Owner bought 5 shares at the rate of 14.70, making the entire transaction reach 74 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 5. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 21, Company’s 10% Owner bought 3 for 14.70, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 44. This particular insider is now the holder of 3 in total.

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2020 suggests? It has posted $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.49) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +24.14 while generating a return on equity of 10.35. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.53 per share during the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 5.60% and is forecasted to reach 2.09 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 0.20% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 45.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Bank of America Corporation (BAC). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.82. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $13.91, and its Beta score is 1.62. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.28. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 6.79.

In the same vein, BAC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.02, a figure that is expected to reach 0.50 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.09 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Bank of America Corporation (BAC)

[Bank of America Corporation, BAC] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 85.69% While, its Average True Range was 0.81.

Raw Stochastic average of Bank of America Corporation (BAC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 85.36%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 66.31% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 33.58% that was lower than 37.73% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

