cbdMD Inc. (YCBD) recent quarterly performance of 21.86% is not showing the real picture

By Steve Mayer
As on November 30, 2020, cbdMD Inc. (AMEX: YCBD) got off with the flyer as it spiked 12.73% to $3.01. During the day, the stock rose to $3.10 and sunk to $2.56 before settling in for the price of $2.67 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, YCBD posted a 52-week range of $0.50-$4.10.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -747.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $51.34 million, simultaneously with a float of $32.74 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $150.95 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.29, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.87.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 182 employees. It has generated 129,954 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -249,614. The stock had 6.88 Receivables turnover and 0.43 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +61.37, operating margin was -60.72 and Pretax Margin of -202.05.

cbdMD Inc. (YCBD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry. cbdMD Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 13.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 14, this organization’s Director sold 10,000 shares at the rate of 3.43, making the entire transaction reach 34,300 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,531. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 09, Company’s Director bought 25,000 for 0.75, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 18,720. This particular insider is now the holder of 300,000 in total.

cbdMD Inc. (YCBD) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2020, the company posted -$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.03) by -$0.14. This company achieved a net margin of -192.08 while generating a return on equity of -180.95. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

cbdMD Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -747.80% and is forecasted to reach -0.08 in the upcoming year.

cbdMD Inc. (AMEX: YCBD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for cbdMD Inc. (YCBD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.23. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.88.

In the same vein, YCBD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.29, a figure that is expected to reach -0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.08 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of cbdMD Inc. (YCBD)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [cbdMD Inc., YCBD], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.19 million was lower the volume of 1.22 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 64.68% While, its Average True Range was 0.24.

Raw Stochastic average of cbdMD Inc. (YCBD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 53.42%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 87.67% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 78.48% that was lower than 91.14% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

