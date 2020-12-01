Creative Realities Inc. (CREX) is 19.95% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Creative Realities Inc. (NASDAQ: CREX) established initial surge of 20.39% at $1.24, as the Stock market unbolted on November 30, 2020. During the day, the stock rose to $1.33 and sunk to $1.01 before settling in for the price of $1.03 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CREX posted a 52-week range of $0.52-$5.98.

It was noted that the giant of the Technology sector posted annual sales growth of 18.70% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 15.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 102.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $10.31 million, simultaneously with a float of $8.99 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $13.01 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.0364, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.6860.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 100 workers. It has generated 315,980 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 10,380. The stock had 5.08 Receivables turnover and 0.88 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +39.52, operating margin was -1.14 and Pretax Margin of +3.58.

Creative Realities Inc. (CREX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Creative Realities Inc. industry. Creative Realities Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 8.20%, in contrast to 20.20% institutional ownership.

Creative Realities Inc. (CREX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at -$0.03) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +3.29 while generating a return on equity of 5.88. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Creative Realities Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 102.60% and is forecasted to reach 0.07 in the upcoming year.

Creative Realities Inc. (NASDAQ: CREX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Creative Realities Inc. (CREX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.09. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.70.

In the same vein, CREX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.60, a figure that is expected to reach -0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.07 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Creative Realities Inc. (CREX)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Creative Realities Inc., CREX]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 0.96 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 80.77% While, its Average True Range was 0.0935.

Raw Stochastic average of Creative Realities Inc. (CREX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 21.30%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 80.81% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 95.22% that was higher than 86.14% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.